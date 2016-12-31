Allan Kingdom remixes Lil Yachty’s “Minnesota,” teases new album

Lil Yachty is from nowhere near the Midwest — the “bubblegum trap” star hails from Atlanta — but he’s basically a hometown sweetheart thanks to his song “Minnesota.” Today, St. Paul’s Allan Kingdom dropped a remix of our state’s eponymous song, laying throaty raps over the plinky beat and shouting out Purple Rain. The first lines? “I been all around the globe, yeah/ But I stay in Minnesota.”

The remix isn’t all. In the song’s description, he writes, “Thanks 4 everything, new album soon.” His forthcoming project will be his first album since Northern Lights, which he released for free in January.