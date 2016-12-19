‘Andrew Broder & People’ to play Turf Club residency

Andrew Broder and LOTT of Fog at Eaux Claires 2016. Photo by Nate Ryan/MPR.

Sponsor

Sponsor

Good news for Andrew Broder fans: the Fog frontman has announced he’ll host a “residency for music and action” at the Turf Club in January. It’s called “Andrew Broder & People,” and although several guests have yet to be announced, the current roster lists local talent such as Kill the Vultures, Dizzy Fae, Broder/Dosh/Ylvisaker/Mark Erickson project the Cloak Ox, and DJ Mike 2600. The shows will kick off on Jan. 4 and run for four consecutive Wednesdays.

The residency emphasizes community and social justice, with regular Broder collaborators Kill the Vultures and Channy Leaneagh (of Poliça) slotted to perform (look for other associates LOTT and/or Yoni Wolf to pop up somewhere along the way). Proceeds from each date will be donated to the Confederation of Somali Community of Minnesota, Climate Generation, Planned Parenthood Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota, and Neighborhoods Organizing for Change, respectively.

This year, Broder has stayed busy, releasing Fog’s first album in nine years (For Good) and his own electronic EP (Wertheimer). At Eaux Claires, he performed a set each with Fog and Crescent Moon (a.k.a. Alexei Casselle of Kill the Vultures). To close the books on 2016, he tweeted, “Released what I think is the best music of my life this year,” linking to both For Good and Wertheimer.

“Andrew Broder & People” will follow ZULUZULUU’s recent Icehouse residency, which sold out all four of its dates, and it will coincide with Minnesotan roots star Charlie Parr’s residency at the Turf on January Sundays.