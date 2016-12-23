Friday Five: Brianna Kocka, City Counselor, and more new Minnesota music videos

Brianna Kocka, “Goodbye, Dear Lover”

Singer/songwriter Brianna Kocka is back with another living room video (dueting with Jimmy Barnett). If you’ll be in La Crosse, Wis. around New Year’s Eve, check out her show at the Root Note on Dec. 30.

City Counselor, “Ask The Gays”

Prediction: The next four years will yield a mighty crop of political music. Nicky Leingang (Lunch Duchess, formerly BOYF) is among those leading the charge in the Twin Cities (see also: Lexii Alijai, Tony Williams), and a full-length from Leingang’s City Counselor project comes out Jan. 13. Catch the release show, which also features Fort Wilson Riot, Mike Queenz, and Farr Well, at Reverie the same day.

Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, “Please Come Home for Christmas”

Before Sharon Jones passed away on Nov. 18, she and her team finished work on “Please Come Home for Christmas,” a music video designed after classic holiday TV specials. Originally performed by blues artist Charles Brown in 1960, the song comes from Jones and the Dap-Kings‘ It’s A Holiday Soul Party! (2015). Jones may not have lived in Minnesota, but she had such a connection with our state that it feels appropriate to remember her here.

Xcel Energy Center staff, “Winter Wonderland”

The Xcel Energy Center PR & Marketing staff pull a Jimmy Fallon by gathering ’round with handheld instruments. Guest vocalist Chris Hawkey provides the melody.

89.3 The Current’s Yule log

Our take on the yule log trend. Let the record spin at your next holiday party for some mellow, cozy ambiance.