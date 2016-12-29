New Year’s Eve 2016 in the Twin Cities: Where the bands are

Crystal Ball 2015 (via Vargas Productions on Facebook)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Crystal Ball

International Market Square, Minneapolis

$60/$250

The Crystal Ball is one of the largest New Year’s Eve events in the country, and this year it is host to the Prince tribute band Ovation. There will also be DJs, Go-Go dancers, and performers from Dragon’s Fire Theater.

Tickets and information here

King

Fine Line, Minneapolis

8 p.m., $20/$50, 18+

Twin sisters Paris and Amber Strother, along with Anita Bias, make up KING. Their debut album, We Are King, has an electric soul vibe like nothing you’ve heard before. If that isn’t enough to pique your interest, Prince was a big fan — so much so that he asked if he could open for them. KING touch on this in an interview done in 2014 with Audie Cornish of All Things Considered.

Tickets and information here

Wu Year’s Eve: The Big Wu with Frogleg

Turf Club, St. Paul

8 p.m., $25/$30, 21+

With origins in Northfield, Minn. at St. Olaf College, the Big Wu are a fun-loving group of guys who want to dispel your troubles with a hefty dose of good old American rock and roll. Joining them are Frogleg, a Minneapolis band with influences of bluegrass, funk, and jazz.

Tickets and information here

Wookiefoot’s Freak Formal New Year’s Eve

Cabooze, Minneapolis

8 p.m., $20/$25, 18+

Wookiefoot have many roles. They are a band, a non-profit charity, a circus, and a community all rolled into one unique experience. That 1 Guy and his pioneering music instrument known as “The Magic Pipe” will also perform, along with Heatbox, “the one man entertainment system.”

Tickets and information here

First Avenue’s New Year’s Eve Danceteria ft. Plain Ole Bill and Last Word of Get Cryphy

First Avenue, Minneapolis

8 p.m., $10/$20, 18+

First Avenue never slacks on New Year’s Eve, and this year is no different. Plain Ole Bill toured with P.O.S as his DJ for most of 2009, and is known for his role in co-founding Get Cryphy, which is a huge hip-hop dance night hosted by First Avenue. Last Word is a well-known DJ from this event who has been playing festivals and shows for the past 10 years. ANDTHATSBREON, Roy Freedom, DJ Smitty are special guests and Ian Rans will host. For those who dare to learn what 2017, this event will also include free psychic and tarot card readings.

Tickets and information here

Zuluzuluu with Metasota, Destiny Roberts, and DJ Sophia Eris

7th St. Entry, Minneapolis

8 p.m., $15/$20, 18+

Zuluzuluu use various elements of sounds, instruments and synths to create their electric and distinct jazzy funk sound. The band first broke out on the scene in 2014, and this year became only the second-ever artist (after Lizzo) to win the City Pages Picked to Click poll and the Star Tribune’s Twin Cities Critics Tally in the same year. Joining Zuluzuluu will be local rapper Metasota, hip-hop soul artist Destiny Roberts, and DJ Sophia Eris.

Tickets and information here

NYE Late Night with the Pines and friends featuring Tom Walbank

Icehouse, Minneapolis

10 p.m., Limited tickets available at the door

The hauntingly beautiful sound of the Pines will get your new year off to a peaceful start. Natives of Iowa, frontmen Benson Ramsey and David Huckfelt combine their musical and vocal talents in a haunting version of Americana. Tom Walbank is a blues artist who originates from England. Advanced tickets are sold out for this event, but there will be a limited amount of tickets available at the door.

Information here

New Year’s Eve with Davina and the Vagabonds

Dakota Jazz Club, Minneapolis

6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., $128 and $94

Known for their mix of blues, jazz, and pop, Davina and the Vagabonds plan on ringing in the New Year in style. The Dakota Jazz Club regulars will play two shows on Saturday. The 6 p.m. show includes a dinner and the 10:30 p.m. show includes a midnight champagne toast.

Tickets and information here and here

Glam II NYE 2017

Muse Event Center, Minneapolis

9 p.m., $50/$100, 21+

All three levels of the Muse Event Center will see action during this glamorous party. It will include the music of Lady Midnight, the talents of DJ Dbaz and former grrrl prty DJ Shannon Blowtorch as well as an appearance by Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry.

Tickets and information here

NYE Bash with Fred Savage and the Unbeatables, PaviElle, Maple & Beech

Amsterdam Bar and Hall, St. Paul

7:30 p.m., $20/$25, 21+

Known for soundtracking dance parties at weddings across the state, Fred Savage and the Unbeatables will headline this show. PaviElle and Maple & Beech are set to perform as well, each with their own distinct sound. PaviElle’s music is steeped in R&B and jazz, as can be seen on her newest album Fear Not. Maple & Beech (Tyler Tholl and Pete James Johnson) play anthemic rock with an ambient edge.

Tickets and information here

Snowta NYE Festival

Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis

5:30 p.m., $110/$120 18+ (VIP Tickets are 21+)

If a big party is what you’re in the market for, the Snowta NYE Festival might be just the thing for you. This is the first year for this festival, and the website promises that it will completely change the way New Year’s Eve is celebrated in Minnesota. The lineup is massive, including the likes of Prof, Waka Flocka Flame, Tipper, Big Gigantic, and many more.

Tickets and information here

Hanna Bubser is a student at Hamline University.