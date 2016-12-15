Paisley Park to screen rare Prince concert film: Welcome 2 Australia

A snow angel outside Paisley Park, January 2016

Now that Paisley Park is hosting weekly dance parties and movie screenings, audiences will be able to see some rare, even previously unseen Prince films — as well as well-known classics like Sign ‘O’ the Times. This Saturday, fans will get to relive the 77th show of the the Purple One’s international “Welcome 2” tour. The Paisley Park soundstage will screen a rare recording of the Brisbane show of Prince’s Welcome 2 Australia series from this tour. The footage has never been commercially released.

This concert took place on May 18, 2012; it featured a slew of both hits and deep cuts as Prince played deep into the night with two encores. “Even leaving many classic tracks on the cutting room floor, Prince and the New Power Generation exceeded expectations,” wrote the Sydney Morning Herald. “The set’s pacing was perfect — dodging from early eighties classics, through a sampler-led medley and climaxing with a frantic take of ‘Kiss.'”

Paisley Park has also revealed that this weekend’s dance party will be led by DJ Dudley D, a former Prince tour DJ and longtime musical director for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx, and Gophers. Paisley Park After Dark tickets ($60, including a tour) are on sale now.

