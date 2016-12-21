Tegan and Sara’s ‘That Girl’ video features State Theatre and The Current

Tegan and Sara in The Current studio (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Tegan and Sara have just released a new video for their Love You to Death track “That Girl,” directed by Allister Ann and spotlighting the sisters’ life on tour this fall. Some of the video was shot at their Sept. 12 State Theatre gig, and there’s even some footage from their in-studio performance at The Current.

Below, watch the new “That Girl” video, and a performance of “Stop Desire” from their visit to our studio. Hear the rest of their in-studio session here.