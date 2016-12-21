The Current’s Yule Log: A festive video fireplace, with a vinyl spin

Sponsor

Sponsor

Video Yule Logs date back to 1966, when a New York TV station started broadcasting a fixed shot of a jolly blaze for the benefit of urban dwellers without their own fireplaces. In the Internet era, the video Yule Log has become a viral meme, with everyone from comedians to celebrity cats creating their own variations on the idea.

This year, we thought we’d join the fun with a special video Yule Log for people who choose their Christmas playlists as carefully as they hang their stockings. Filmed by Nate Ryan in the Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, our Yule Log is a video of a turntable playing Live Current Vol. 12 — but you don’t hear the music, just a little crackling from the fireplace (look closely, you’ll spot it) and the needle.

Enjoy this video with just the ambient sounds, or add festive music from The Current for the perfect holiday combination. Watch closely and you might just catch a cameo from one of our DJs! Happy holidays from all of us at The Current. Stay warm, and keep on rockin’.