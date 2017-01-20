Friday Five: Hippo Campus, deM atlaS, and more new Minnesota music videos

Hippo Campus, "way it goes"

Indie pop band Hippo Campus and friends escape to a Cumberland, Wisconsin cabin to decompress in the snow. Find “way it goes” on the band’s first LP, landmark, which will drop Feb. 24.

deM atlaS, “In The Mud”

Straight after co-starring in Sarah White’s “Sweet Song” video, deM atlaS debuted his own latest project, a single with a beat by Dirty Art Club. “‘In the Mud’ centers around a time in my life where I felt complacent and in a daze,” he wrote on Bandcamp, “not knowing exactly where I should be spending my time.” He’s accordingly still in the video — quiet and even stuck.

Dave Mehling, “Still Life”

Singer/songwriter Dave Mehling (Fontanelles, MRDR) teases his second solo album (out this summer) with an instrumental song called “Still Life.” Conceptually, the video is simple; oranges lay on a wood surface. But as the music picks up, stop motion and other animation techniques put a different spin on the fruit.

The Everett Interpretation, “Farm Animals Scream And Chant”

The Everett Interpretation (named after Hugh Everett’s theory of multiple coexisting worlds) are ramping up to release Tangerine Screams on Feb. 10 via Subaquatic Records. Get a taste of their sound here, and while you’re at it, read college contributor Simone Cazares’s feature on band member Peter Campanelli.

The Pour Organs, “Lucifer Rising”

The Pour Organs call themselves a “psychedelic punk” band, and they’re releasing their debut EP this summer. Christian Spraungle directs “Lucifer Rising,” the Nativity-burning first music video off the EP-to-come. Catch the band tomorrow night (Jan. 21) playing with Die Ghost and Dude Corea at the 331 Club.