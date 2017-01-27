Friday Five: ZULUZULUU, Taylor J, and more new Minnesota music videos

ZULUZULUU, "What's The Price?" (Tiny Desk submission)

Sponsor

Sponsor

ZULUZULUU, “What’s The Price?” (Tiny Desk submission)

NPR’s annual Tiny Desk Contest is back, and after Gaelynn Lea’s 2016 win, Afrofuturists ZULUZULUU are striving to keep the prize in Minnesota. Showing off their own tiny desk in hopes of playing at the original one in DC, their submission is a strong bid for NPR glory — and if you pause the video just to soak in the glory of DJ Just Nine’s turntables rocking the smallest surface area, you’re not alone.

Taylor J, “’91 Family Forever”

Rapper Taylor J teamed up with producer Lex Luger on a mixtape called The 91 Family, and Minneapolis gets some shine in this new video.

Tabah, “Kuker” (Tiny Desk submission)

Another Tiny Desk submission, this time by artists to watch Tabah. Fronted by Cecelia Erholtz, Tabah will release their first album, Symmetry Somewhere, in March; they’ll celebrate with a release show at the Turf (shared with J.E. Sunde and opened by Ayvah). Will they also be flying out to DC?

Matt Hannah, “Dreamland”

Matt Hannah visits “Dreamland” in this wistful folk tune. The video will take you on that trip, too, transporting viewers to an amusement park after sunset.

Ced Linus, “Lights”

Amazingly enough, this video also begins with a couple of amusement park shots. But then, Ced Linus takes viewers to the streets, the beach, and the club, using footage from a tour he did in New South Wales, Australia. The song, which features a great sample, is from his EP Summer Sessions.