Music News: Hear a previously unreleased Elliott Smith track

Sponsor

Sponsor

On March 10, Kill Rock Stars is releasing a deluxe edition of Elliott Smith’s 1997 album Either/Or. One of the bonus tracks will be a previously unheard demo version of the song “I Figured You Out,” a song Smith gave to Mary Lou Lord and occasionally performed himself in concert. Smith’s demo version is now online. (NPR)

Lou Reed portrait appears in New York subway station

When New York City’s new Second Avenue subway line opened on New Year’s Day, riders were pleased to find that the 86th Street Station features tile portraits of Lou Reed and composer Philip Glass, among others created by famed artist Chuck Close. (Pitchfork)

The xx announce tour by sending fans free tickets

The xx have tipped North Americans off to a forthcoming tour. How? By sending free tickets to some lucky fans in Dallas, Philadelphia, and Portland, Me. (Pitchfork)

I just got a free 7" and tickets to see The xx in Portland in the mail?? pic.twitter.com/m2hC5HUFDI — ❄️ SNOWCRU ❄️ (@Burdmew) January 3, 2017

Kevin Parker protests Australian highway

Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) played a concert in his native Australia protesting the expansion of a Perth highway extension that’s believed by many to be “economically and environmentally harmful,” reports Pitchfork.

Saving the Beeliar wetlands and feeling the community vibes. I ❤ Freo #kevinparker #defsworthit #savebeeliarwetlands #noroe8 #djdefsworthit A video posted by Paula Delaney (@paulee_d_) on Jan 2, 2017 at 2:36am PST

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me soundtrack to be reissued on vinyl

With a new season of Twin Peaks set to air on Showtime sometime this year, the film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me is returning to select cinemas for its 25th anniversary. As part of the anniversary, the film’s Angelo Badalamenti soundtrack is being reissued on blood-red vinyl. The two-LP reissue is out Jan. 25. (Pitchfork)

Today’s inauguration news

In a tweet on Wednesday, Donald Trump claimed that young classical singer Jackie Evancho has seen her sales “skyrocket” since becoming one of just two musical performers confirmed to date for his presidential inauguration. (The other act is the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.) Billboard looked at the numbers, and concluded that whether the claim is accurate “depends on how loose your definition of ‘skyrocketed’ is.” One of Evancho’s Christmas albums did see sales almost double (from 6,000 copies to 11,000 copies) in the week following the inauguration booking, but Evancho was also doing other publicity around the album, and most holiday albums see sales rise sharply as Christmas approaches.

JT’s got game

Justin Timberlake might be giving Win Butler a run for his money in the roundball department. Hanging out at L.A.’s Staples Center, the pop star drained two shots from half-court. (Billboard)