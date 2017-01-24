P.O.S’s “Born A Snake” featured in ‘Black Panther’ Marvel comic teaser

As of today, just one degree separates the Minneapolis rap scene and the Marvel Universe, thanks to local artist P.O.S. His new song “Born A Snake” is featured in a video for Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet — the Ta-Nehisi Coates-penned comic series, not the Black Panther movie quite yet — and it has fans excited both for new comics and for Chill, dummy, the P.O.S album that comes out Jan. 27. The release show on the same day is sold out, while 3/17’s Mainroom show has tickets remaining.

The new LP’s lead-off track, “Born A Snake” sounds like it should have a nuclear waste sticker on it, all chain-reaction static and grungy guitar. Like “Lanes,” Chill, dummy‘s first official single, “Born A Snake” is short and explosive. P.O.S growls, “Demons wanna hide and seek,” over a spare beat, sounding more and more metal with every new song.

In the video, Ta-Nehisi Coates (vaunted journalist and Between the World and Me author) teases his ninth Black Panther book. “The Black Panther […] is the alter ego of T’Challa,” Coates wrote in 2016, “the king of Wakanda, a mythical and technologically advanced African country.” In book nine, Wakanda undergoes internal conflict, and T’Challa’s half-sister Shuri returns.

Whether you read comics or not, get ready to see a lot more of Black Panther as Marvel prepares to release the character’s standalone film on Feb. 16, 2018. Chadwick Boseman will reprise his role as T’Challa from Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan will play bodyguard Nakia and villain Erik Killmonger, respectively. Jordan and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler also worked together on Fruitvale Station (2013) and Creed (2015).