Paisley Park announces ‘Prince4Ever’ museum tributes for April

Fan art left on the fence outside of Paisley Park now decorates a wall on the inside of the building on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 in Chanhassen, Minn. (Evan Frost/MPR)

Today, Paisley Park announced that it’s adding some new elements to its museum tour experience to highlight Prince’s memory in April, the one-year anniversary of the music icon’s death.

A new memorial fence will be built on Paisley Park’s grounds to “display archived fan-donated memorial messages and artifacts originally attached to the exterior perimeter fence in the weeks following Prince’s passing last year.” On April 3 and 10, fans will be admitted to the grounds free of charge “to attach personal messages in tribute and remembrance to Prince on the specially constructed fence,” according to a press release.

Inside the facility, staff will add “new immersive audio-visual content that will bring a heightened sense of presence to Prince throughout the tour experience, showcasing rarely seen video footage, audio clips and artifacts in the exhibition spaces.” Fans will also be able to pose for photos in a “special candle-lit setting,” with photos taken prior to April 21 being used in a video tribute.

The new content will be available, for the month of April only, to fans on both general-admission and VIP tours. From April 20-23, Paisley Park will honor Prince with an all-star “Celebration” event featuring Prince’s bands and other artists.