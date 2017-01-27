Paisley Park to screen Prince concert film from 1988 Lovesexy tour

Paisley Park has been dipping ever-farther back into the Vault for Saturday night film screenings, and tomorrow they’re turning the clock all the way back to September 9, 1988 — when the Summer Olympics were about to begin in Seoul, Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child o’ Mine” ruled the Top 40, and Prince stopped in Dortmund, Germany for a show on his Lovesexy Tour.

His last tour of the ’80s, the Lovesexy Tour took a long time to break even despite selling out most shows. Why? Because it was so elaborate, with a multitiered set that included a basketball hoop, a fountain, and a replica of Prince’s Thunderbird. The first half of each show featured Prince’s past hits, and the second half highlighted material from Lovesexy (1988) as well as a piano medley.

The band — the group Prince toured with post-Revolution and pre-NPG — included longtime associates like Dr. Fink and Sheila E. Cameras were at the Dortmund show for a satellite broadcast across Europe; it was later released on VHS.

“The concert touches all of Prince’s musical bases,” wrote Jon Pareles, reviewing the Minneapolis show six days later in the New York Times, “from be-bop and swing tunes played by the horn section to 12-bar blues (with a plunky, T-Bone Walker-style guitar solo) to rock, funk, falsetto ballads and raps; there’s some Coplandesque string-orchestra music between sets. Especially in the first half of the concert, it sometimes seems as if Prince wants to play every song he’s ever written, as he zooms through barely a verse of each title in quick-cutting, montage-like medleys.”

Tickets for Paisley Park After Dark ($60, including studio tour) are now on sale.

Prince setlist, Sept. 9, 1988

via Setlist.fm

Erotic City

Housequake

Slow Love

Adore

Delirious

Jack U Off

Sister

I Wanna Be Your Lover

Head

A Love Bizarre

When You Were Mine

Blues in C (If I Had a Harem)

When You Were Mine [reprise]

Little Red Corvette

Controversy

Dirty Mind

Superfunkycalifragisexy

Controversy [reprise]

Bob George

Anna Stesia

Intermission

Eye No

Lovesexy

Glam Slam

The Cross

I Wish U Heaven

Kiss

Dance On

Encore #1

When 2 R in Love

Venus de Milo

Starfish and Coffee

Raspberry Beret

Condition of the Heart

Strange Relationship

When 2 R in Love

Encore #2

Let’s Go Crazy

When Doves Cry

Purple Rain

1999

Encore #3

Alphabet St.