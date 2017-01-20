Paisley Park to screen Prince ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ concert from 1992

Prince performs in Sydney, Australia on Jan. 1, 1992 (Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Tomorrow (Saturday, Jan. 21) at 9 p.m., Paisley Park will be screening footage from a 1992 Prince concert. The concert, a London show that took place on June 15 of that year, was part of Prince’s Diamonds and Pearls tour.

The Diamonds and Pearls tour was the first to feature Prince’s backing band the New Power Generation, which first debuted on the album of the same name released in 1991.

The new band was formed after Prince’s previous group, the Revolution, disbanded following the Nude Tour in 1990. Some of the band members took on new roles in the New Power Generation and Prince added a brand-new horn section into the mix.

With rapper Tony Mosley appearing on the album and joining the tour, Diamonds and Pearls marked the beginning of Prince’s forays into hip-hop — then and now, controversial among fans who debate whether Prince’s rap songs are subpar or just another facet of his genius.

The concert was also more extravagant than the Nude Tour, featuring an expensive set design and footage from Prince’s “Love Symbol” album, which was already ready to be released by the time of the tour.

Tickets for the screening ($60, including venue tour) are now on sale. Tonight, Paisley Park hosts a dance party featuring DJ Michael Holtz.

Prince setlist (June 15, 1992, Earls Court, London)

Thunder Pop

Daddy Pop

Diamonds and Pearls

Let’s Go Crazy

Kiss

Jughead

Purple Rain

Live 4 Love

Willing and Able

Dam U

Sexy M.F.

Thieves in the Temple

It

A Night in Tunisia

Strollin’

Insatiable

Gett Off

Encore

Dr. Feelgood [Aretha Franklin cover]

Cream

Second Encore

1999

Baby I’m a Star

Push

Simone Cazares is a sophomore at the University of St. Thomas, majoring in communication and journalism. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.