Paisley Park to screen Prince ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ concert from 1992
Tomorrow (Saturday, Jan. 21) at 9 p.m., Paisley Park will be screening footage from a 1992 Prince concert. The concert, a London show that took place on June 15 of that year, was part of Prince’s Diamonds and Pearls tour.
The Diamonds and Pearls tour was the first to feature Prince’s backing band the New Power Generation, which first debuted on the album of the same name released in 1991.
The new band was formed after Prince’s previous group, the Revolution, disbanded following the Nude Tour in 1990. Some of the band members took on new roles in the New Power Generation and Prince added a brand-new horn section into the mix.
With rapper Tony Mosley appearing on the album and joining the tour, Diamonds and Pearls marked the beginning of Prince’s forays into hip-hop — then and now, controversial among fans who debate whether Prince’s rap songs are subpar or just another facet of his genius.
The concert was also more extravagant than the Nude Tour, featuring an expensive set design and footage from Prince’s “Love Symbol” album, which was already ready to be released by the time of the tour.
Tickets for the screening ($60, including venue tour) are now on sale. Tonight, Paisley Park hosts a dance party featuring DJ Michael Holtz.
Prince setlist (June 15, 1992, Earls Court, London)
Thunder Pop
Daddy Pop
Diamonds and Pearls
Let’s Go Crazy
Kiss
Jughead
Purple Rain
Live 4 Love
Willing and Able
Dam U
Sexy M.F.
Thieves in the Temple
It
A Night in Tunisia
Strollin’
Insatiable
Gett Off
Encore
Dr. Feelgood [Aretha Franklin cover]
Cream
Second Encore
1999
Baby I’m a Star
Push
#PaisleyPark AfterDark:
Jan 20 DJDANCEPARTY! w/ @2themaxxdj
Jan 21 CONCERT SCREENING! #Prince "Diamonds and Pearls" #London (Jun 15, 92) pic.twitter.com/4sRSQbmyPo
— Paisley Park (@PaisleyPark) January 20, 2017
Simone Cazares is a sophomore at the University of St. Thomas, majoring in communication and journalism. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.