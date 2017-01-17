Palace Theatre announcing three opening-weekend shows today

Jeremy messersmith plays at the Palace Theatre 'sneak peek' in December 2016 (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Today, the Palace Theatre is announcing three shows that will serve to officially open the downtown St. Paul venue in March. At 11 a.m., a show will be announced for Friday, March 10. Then, at noon, a Saturday, March 11 show will announce. Finally, at 1 p.m., a show will be announced for Sunday, March 12. We’ll update this post as announcements are made.

First up: Atmosphere are the first act to headline the newly renovated Palace Theatre on Friday, March 10 as a part of their Welcome to Minnesota 2017 tour. Pre-sale tickets ($25) are on sale now with password “downtown” at point of purchase, with remaining tickets on sale Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. CT. Support will be announced at a later date.

Next: the Jayhawks will take the Palace stage on Saturday, March 11. The Cactus Blossoms will open the show, and tickets ($30-$50) will go on sale Jan. 20 at noon. You can use the password “THECURRENT” to get in on a presale on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

Mayor Chris Coleman opened the venue’s doors for a sneak peek last month, and visitors were impressed at how the venue looked and functioned after a two-year, $15.6 million renovation. Two spring shows have already announced for the 100-year-old theater: Regina Spektor (March 26) and the xx (April 28).

