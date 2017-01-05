‘Singles’ soundtrack reissue to include previously unreleased Paul Westerberg tracks

Sponsor

Sponsor

2017 marks the 25th (!) anniversary of Cameron Crowe’s Singles, the movie that was to grunge what Saturday Night Fever was to disco. Details are emerging about a reissue of the film’s classic soundtrack — and it looks like it will include four previously unreleased tracks by Paul Westerberg.

Westerberg had two songs on the original soundtrack: “Dyslexic Heart” and “Waiting for Somebody.” They were his first post-Replacements solo releases. It was appropriate for the soundtrack to include the frontman of a band that was a formative influence on the grunge generation, but Westerberg’s songs were much poppier than the material that surrounded them — tracks by the likes of Alice in Chains, Mudhoney, and Pearl Jam.

A track listing for a 2 CD/3 LP (or, in the latter case, possibly 2 LP and 1 CD) reissue is now posted on Amazon’s UK site, with a release date of Feb. 17. As Consequence of Sound notes, though, fans might want to take that with a grain of salt: “A previous listing on Acoustic Sounds from May 2015 listed a August 2016 release date, and obviously that never occurred.”

The bonus tracks for the deluxe edition include “Touch Me I’m Dick” by Citizen Dick — the fictional band that Matt Dillon’s character plays in — as well as what are presumably alternate takes or demos of “Dyslexic Heart” and “Waiting for Somebody,” and previously unknown Westerberg tracks “Blue Heart” and “Lost in Emily’s Woods.” The latter two are likely instrumental tracks Westerberg contributed to the film’s score.

Here’s the track listing, as it currently appears on Amazon.co.uk.



Disc: 1

1. Would? – Alice In Chains

2. Breath – Pearl Jam

3. Seasons – Chris Cornell

4. Dyslexic Heart – Paul Westerberg

5. Battle of Evermore – The Lovemongers

6. Chloe Dancer / Crown of Thorns – Mother Love Bone

7. Birth Ritual – Soundgarden

8. State of Love and Trust – Pearl Jam

9. Overblown – Mudhoney

10. Waiting for Somebody – Paul Westerberg

11. May This Be Love – Jimi Hendrix

12. Nearly Lost You – Screaming Trees

13. Drown – The Smashing Pumpkins

Disc: 2

1. Touch Me I’m Dick – Citizen Dick

2. Nowhere but You – Chris Cornell

3. Spoon Man – Chris Cornell

4. Flutter Girl – Chris Cornell

5. Missing – Chris Cornell

6. Would? – Alice In Chains

7. It Ain’t Like That – Alice In Chains

8. Birth Ritual – Soundgarden

9. Dyslexic Heart – Paul Westerberg

10. Waiting for Somebody – Paul Westerberg

11. Overblown – Mudhoney

12. Heart and Lungs – Truly

13. Six Foot Under – Blood Circus

14. Singles Blues 1 – Mike McCready

15. Blue Heart – Paul Westerberg

16. Lost In Emily’s Woods – Paul Westerberg

17. Ferry Boat #3 – Chris Cornell

18. Score Piece #4 – Chris Cornell