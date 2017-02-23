Freezer Jam: Minnesota musicians to play for people jumping into an extremely cold lake

Gabriel Douglas of the 4onthefloor (Nate Ryan/MPR)

The 4onthefloor, the Last Revel, Viva Knievel, and the Maiden Dixie will be “breaking the ice” for Minnesotans at this year’s first annual Freezer Jam on March 4. It’s an outdoor music concert hosted at the Minneapolis Polar Plunge, where patrons willingly jump into ice cold water to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

The first Minnesota Polar Plunge took place at Como Lake in St. Paul in 1998, with hopes to raise money for charitable organizations within the community. Since then the event has grown every year and expanded to new locations — but none up until this point have featured a concert.

The event will also feature food and beverages (including Surly beer and Sociable cider) for sale, as well as fireworks. Tickets ($15) are now on sale.

