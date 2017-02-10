Friday Five: Dead Man Winter, McNasty Brass Band, and more new Minnesota music videos

Dead Man Winter, “Destroyer”

I had trouble deciding what to screencap from this video. Lydia Liza throwing off her coat? Holly Hansen dancing with her guitar? Lazerbeak doing air banjo? I ended up at Alan Sparhawk doing the most anguished lip syncing of his career. But any of the cameos Dead Man Winter pulled together for “Destroyer” (directed by Dan Huiting) would’ve looked great.

Here’s the full list of artists featured:

Alan Sparhawk (Low)

Astronautalis

David Huckfelt (The Pines)

Chan Poling (The Suburbs)

Chastity Brown

Chris Koza

Dan Huiting

Frankie Lee

Haley Bonar

Har Mar Superstar

Holly Hansen (Zoo Animal)

Jeremy Messersmith

Jeremy Ylvisaker

John Mark Nelson

Kerry Alexander (Bad Bad Hats)

Kole Nelson

Lauren Josephine

Lazerbeak

Lydia Liza

Maggie Morrison

Shelbi Faille

Sims

Sonny Knight

McNasty Brass Band, “McNasty Boys”

Bring on the brass. The “McNasty Boys” get down in this video, and they’ll do it again on stage tonight, playing their King Sized Life release show at the Triple Rock.

RoDizzyy, “Ima Make It”

RoDizzyy represents local crew VICEBOYS in this beautifully colored video by Nate P. (Heads up: this video includes some explicit language.)

GNDWIRE Ski Party recap

GNDWIRE Records, co-founded by Mark Gehring and Dave Simonett (Dead Man Winter), know how to throw a party. For the second year running, the label headed up to Lutsen and threw a music-filled Ski Party. Signee Haley Bonar and her band Gramma’s Boyfriend join Sims, Night Moves, and a few others in Scotify‘s recap video.

Maple & Beech, “Cavers”

Maple & Beech sound better than ever in “Cavers,” the first single off their upcoming debut album. “To make the video,” Tyler Tholl writes, “we went back to our hometown indoor roller rink, The Skatin’ Place in St. Cloud, Minnesota, where we spent many nights rollerblading, laser-tagging, and sweating through two layers of t-shirts as kids in the ‘90s. My brother, filmmaker Justin Tholl, captured [Nicole Wilder’s dance routine] in a single shot.”