Friday Five: Hippo Campus edition

Hippo Campus, "simple season"

This week, we received not one but two Hippo Campus videos for Friday Five (you can send your submissions to cjohnson@mpr.org). To celebrate the band’s album landmark, which came out today, we figured we’d share both new videos and a few old favorites, too. Give landmark a listen once you’ve checked out these gems.

Purple light + some of Hippo Campus’s smoothest guitar work + plenty of artful shadows. What’s not to like?

Hippo Campus, “landmark album preview concert”

If you’d rather watch the new album than just listen to it, you’re in luck. Hippo Campus premiered landmark from start to finish at Icehouse on Feb. 7, and The Current recorded the whole thing.

Hippo Campus, “Little Grace”

Throwback to the very first Hippo Campus music video! Directed by Ethan Nelson for the Captain’s Project, a video blitz from February 2014, it lets the band loose on some unfortunate fruits and vegetables.

Hippo Campus, “Inside the Making of landmark“

Get Hippo Campus’s take on landmark in this TPT special.

Hippo Campus, “Violet”

Another throwback, this time to the South EP. Connor Gilhooly directed this colorful take on one of the Hippos’ most beloved songs.

Bonus: Kids Interview Bands – Hippo Campus

An absolute must-watch. Piper from Kids Interview Bands tosses the guys her toughest questions, including, “What’s the weirdest face that you can make?” and “Favorite sandwich?”