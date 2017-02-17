Friday Five: Holidae, P.O.S, and more new Minnesota music videos

Holidae, "Scared." Directed by Adam Dunn.

Holidae, “Scared”

Synthpop band Holidae follow up their “Darkest Shade” video by showcasing their imagery-rich lyrics.

P.O.S, “Bully (feat. RP Hooks and Moncelas Boston)”

Local photographer Adam DeGross ventures into video territory, shooting P.O.S, Moncelas Boston, and RP Hooks in black and white.

Good Luck Finding Iris, “Morning Crawls Toward You, and I (Live)”

Good Luck Finding Iris just keep stepping it up. Band members Enzo Vinholi, Patrick Hintz, Lutalo Jones back up Michaela Stein, accompanying her rich, low voice with mellow guitars. Amal Flower Kay and Jay Condon filmed and edited footage of the fledgling band.

The Everett Interpretation, “Laniakea”

Another Subaquatic Records band (in addition to Good Luck Finding Iris)! The Everett Interpretation are promoting their new album Tangerine Screams.

Holy Hive, “Wide Eyed”

Holy Hive are a cross-country band. Guitarist Paul Spring hails from Minneapolis, while drummer Homer Steinweiss (Dap-Kings) and bassist Joe Harrison live in New York. They stride across rooftops together in their new video.

Bonus: Hippo Campus, “Way It Goes”

Hippo Campus performed their new album landmark last week at Icehouse. Here’s “way it goes” live, and here‘s the official music video.