Hook & Ladder to host Slimabration: A celebration of Slim Dunlap

Hook & Ladder stage (Emmet Kowler for MPR)

It’s been almost five years since Slim Dunlap suffered a serious stroke. Dunlap is a well-known guitarist and singer-songwriter, well-known as a member of the Replacements; since his stroke in 2012, he and his family have incurred significant medical expenses.

There have been several projects and fundraisers to help Dunlap and his family, including the Songs for Slim EP that brought the Replacements back together in 2013.

Now, Dunlap’s friends and family have planned a “Slimabration” to celebrate him. The event will take place tonight at the new Hook & Ladder Theater in Minneapolis and feature performances from artists including Dan Baird (the Georgia Satellites), Curtiss A, Frankie Lee, Whale in the Thamer, and John Eller.

Admission is by suggested donation ($20). For more information and advance tickets, see thehookmpls.com.

Simone Cazares is a sophomore at the University of St. Thomas, majoring in communication and journalism. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.