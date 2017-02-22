Minnesota musicians playing living-room shows to benefit ACLU

Peter Miller performs at The Current with We Are the Willows in 2014 (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Batteryboy are an eclectic group of Minnesota musicians who mix folk-influenced arrangements with driving rock attitude. Their frontman Cobey Rouse has recently began a project to help bring communities together using what he does best, music.

The ComeToUnity Artists & Action Concert Series was created by Rouse in collaboration with Tim Cheesebrow (also a musician) and Dave Lee. Events in the series will mostly be hosted in private homes, though there’s also a show Sunday at the Nomad World Pub. Each event will feature live music performances, along with conversations about how to “peacefully and actively resist offenses to human rights,” according to the series Facebook page.

“Each session will include musical performances and open discussion on a particular topic that is pressing for our local communities,” Rouse said in a press release. “Everyone who attends will leave with music in their heart and a definitive plan of action in their hands to bring about positive change. In addition, all proceeds from the series will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union to help protect and defend our fundamental human rights.”

Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges will appear at the Sunday event ($12 advance/$10 door), which will feature performances by several artists including batteryboy, Katy Vernon, and Savage Moods. A first living room show is planned for Friday with Fathom Lane and Peter Miller (of We Are the Willows), followed by similarly intimate events featuring other artists on March 4, 18, and 24; April 7 and 22; as well as May 13, with eight more events still being planned.

More information on ComeToUnity is available via Facebook.

Nicholas Trahan is a student at McNally Smith College of Music. He’s an intern at Rhymesayers Entertainment and an administrative assistant for Toki Wright’s Soul Tools Entertainment.