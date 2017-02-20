Music News: Frances Bean Cobain on Kurt Cobain’s 50th: ‘You are loved and you are missed’

Frances Bean Cobain at the 2015 premiere of the documentary 'Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck' (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Monday would have been Kurt Cobain’s 50th birthday. To mark the occasion, his daughter Frances Bean Cobain shared a handwritten note to her late father. “You are loved and you are missed,” she wrote. “Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life.” (Pitchfork)

February 20th 2017. Happy Birthday. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01am PST



Surviving Beatles reunite in studio

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two surviving members of the Beatles, have recorded music together for the first time in seven years: McCartney recently joined Starr on a recording session for the drummer’s forthcoming album. “Thanks for coming over man and playing great bass,” wrote Starr, sharing a photo of the two. It was a previous Starr solo album, 2010’s Y Not, that last brought the two together in a studio; McCartney also made a guest appearance on that album. (Stereogum)

Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇☮ pic.twitter.com/Z5kpyLLlkO — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

Remembering Steve Hewlett

BBC Radio 4 journalist Steve Hewlett — on of the UK’s top reporters on media-related topics — has died at age 58. Just weeks ago, Hewlett announced on air that he had been diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus, and he wrote publicly about his treatment as it continued. The BBC reports that at the time of Hewlett’s death, he was surrounded by family and listening to Bob Dylan. (NME)

Bono speaks with VP

On Saturday, Bono had an impromptu meeting with Vice President Mike Pence. In a brief conversation at the Munich Security Conference, the activist and U2 frontman thanked Pence for his past support of AIDS relief in Africa. (Rolling Stone)

Today’s music + food news

Gladys Knight’s Atlanta chicken chain will no longer be associated with the soul legend. The 20-year-old chain formerly known as “Gladys Knight’s Chicken & Waffles” will be renamed “World Famous Chicken & Waffles.” The chain was founded by Knight’s son Shanga Hankerson, and when the chain ran into legal problems last year, Knight sued Hankerson to remove her name from the restaurants. (NME)

Acclaimed chef Doug Flicker has plans to open a new burger bar at 46th Street and 34th Avenue in the Ericsson neighborhood of South Minneapolis, the spot that was formerly home to the Sunrise Inn. Flicker’s new venue will be called Bull’s Horn, will serve two different kinds of pizza burgers, and, Mpls.St.Paul reports, the jukebox will “be stocked with good old Gen X classics like Echo and the Bunnymen and Bauhaus.” Bull’s Horn is expected to open this spring.

New Lana Del Rey video

Lana Del Rey has released a science-fiction-themed music video to accompany her new single “Love.” (Pitchfork)