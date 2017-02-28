Music News: Gaga, not Beyoncé, will headline Coachella

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Lady Gaga performs during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Diva swap for Coachella

After Beyoncé postponed her Coachella appearance due to her pregnancy with twins, festival organizers reportedly decided a woman still needed to headline Coachella (for the first time since Björk did so in 2007). On Tuesday, Lady Gaga was named as Beyoncé’s replacement, coming off her Super Bowl halftime show and the release of last year’s album Joanne. Bey fans, not to worry: the queen will take her throne in 2018. (Billboard)

May 5 will blow your mind

Big local news: Brother Ali and the Suicide Commandos both announced new albums on Tuesday. Both will drop May 5, and both will arrive after long waits (five years for Ali; 39 for the Commandos). All the Beauty in This Whole Life and Time Bomb, respectively, will come out via Rhymesayers and Twin/Tone. (The Current / The Current)

Wilco‘s Nels Cline (guitar) is part of a new band called Big Walnuts Yonder, who will release their debut album on May 5. He joins Mike Watt (Minutemen), Nick Reinhart (Tera Melos), and Greg Saunier (Deerhoof). They’ll be one of the few Wilco-affiliated bands (the Autumn Defense, cup, Quindar, S. Carey & Glenn Kotche, and Tweedy, for example) not to play Eaux Claires III. (Pitchfork)

A few more noteworthy dates

From May 23-June 10, Modest Mouse will tour North America, largely sticking to the West Coast in their 12 as-yet-announced dates. (Pitchfork)

Father John Misty has added several North American dates to the tour that’ll support his new album Pure Comedy (available April 7). In addition to Coachella, he’ll play Ontario, Brooklyn, Chicago, and a handful of other cities. (Pitchfork)

Depeche Mode are also headed out on tour, and they, too, will skip Minnesota. The closest their 28-stop North American route gets to the Twin Cities? Chicago, Ill. on Aug. 30. (Pitchfork)

The Jesus and Mary Chain, for one, will head to Minnesota touring behind new album Damage and Joy. In addition to the Fox Theater in Oakland and several O2 venues in England, they’ll play St. Paul’s Palace Theatre on May 9. (Pitchfork)

What do these dates mean?

Using the same seven seconds of music from her first teaser video, Lorde released another clip today on imwaitingforit.com. The videos promote mysterious events in New York City (March 2) as well as New Zealand (March 3); in a larger sense, though, they tease her highly anticipated follow-up to 2013’s Pure Heroine. Watch the new clip below. (Pitchfork)