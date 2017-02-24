Paisley Park to screen 1993 Prince concert; and, as of April, to cease hosting Friday night festivities

Paisley Park has announced tomorrow’s film screening, and has also announced that the Friday night Paisley Park After Dark events are ending as of April: events will only be held on Saturday nights, alternating between DJ nights and film screenings. Until now and, Fridays have featured weekly dance parties and Saturdays have featured film screenings. That pattern will continue through March.

Tomorrow’s film screening at Paisley Park features footage from April 3, 1993, when Prince performed at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Mich. This concert, which was a part of Prince’s Love Symbol Tour: Act I, will screen from 9-11 p.m.

Love Symbol Tour: Act I took place in North America, and Act II toured Europe. Act I ran from March 8 to April 17, 1993. The tour focused on songs from Prince’s Love Symbol album, as well some more rare B-side songs like “She’s Always in My Hair.” This was Prince’s final tour before changing his stage name to the now-famous, unpronounceable symbol.

The New Power Generation joined Prince on this tour, and sometimes played a few songs of their own. The tour focused on venues that were of a medium size: the average capacity was for between 4,000 and 6,000 people. This was a purposeful move on Prince’s part. He wanted to play to sold-out crowds, not wanting to take any risks with his first proper U.S. tour in years.

Tickets for the screening are $60, including a museum tour. Tonight, there is a dance party with DJ Fundraiser. Future film screenings are yet to be announced, but the next several weeks’ worth of DJs have been determined.

DJ Deisel on March 3

DJ Lenka on March 10

DJ Holtz on March 17

DJ Fundraiser on March 24

DJ Deisel on March 31

In other Paisley Park news today, the venue started selling replicas of Prince’s “Tamboracca” — and it emerged that a private corporate event was hosted there this week.

Prince setlist: April 3, 1993, Fox Theater, Detroit

via Setlist.fm

My Name Is Prince

Sexy M.F.

Love 2 the 9’s

Damn U

The Max

The Morning Papers

Peach

Blue Light

The Continental

Everybody Get on Up (Carmen Electra cover)

The Flow

Johnny (The New Power Generation cover)

And God Created Woman

3 Chains o’ Gold

7

Let’s Go Crazy

Kiss

Irresistible Bitch

She’s Always in My Hair

When You Were Mine

Insatiable

Scandalous

Gett Off

Goldn—a (The New Power Generation)

Purple Rain

Encore

Black M.F. in the House (The New Power Generation)

Partyman

1999

Baby I’m a Star

Push

Hanna Bubser is a student at Hamline University.