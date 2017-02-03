Paisley Park to screen Prince Musicology Live 2004ever concert

Prince performs at the Essence Music Festival in 2004 (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Paisley Park has announced its latest weekly concert screening: tomorrow night, the Chanhassen venue will present a show from Prince’s Musicology Live 2004ever tour.

The American tour promoted Musicology, the then-latest in Prince’s string of occasional major-label releases interspersed among indie projects like Xpectation and N.E.W.S. (both 2003). The album was Prince’s biggest hit since Diamonds and Pearls (1991) — due in part to the fact that a copy was included with every ticket on the corresponding tour. It was a big year for Prince in other ways: he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and played with Beyoncé on the Grammys.

The performance being screened this weekend — on what happens to be the tenth anniversary of Prince’s legendary Super Bowl halftime show — was recorded on July 31, 2004 in Detroit. Reviewing an earlier Detroit show on that tour, and noting that Prince had promised to retire his biggest hits, the Detroit Free Press observed that “he’s obviously sending them out to pasture with a swift kick in the rump. Picking up licks from across the 20-year spectrum, a positively playful Prince lit into the material with a determined passion.”

Tickets for Paisley Park After Dark ($60, including studio tour) are now on sale. Tonight, Paisley hosts a dance party with DJ Deizel.

Prince setlist: The Palace of Auburn Hills, Detroit, July 31, 2004

via Setlist.fm

Musicology

Let’s Go Crazy

I Would Die 4 U

When Doves Cry

Baby I’m a Star

Shhh

D.M.S.R.

A Love Bizarre (instrumental)

The Glamorous Life (instrumental)

I Feel for You

Controversy

What a Wonderful World

Sometimes It Snows in April

Little Red Corvette

Peach

Alphabet St.

17 Days

Something in the Water (Does Not Compute)

Adore

Cream

Raspberry Beret

7

Sign “O” the Times

The Ride

Let’s Work

Lopsy Lu

U Got the Look

Life “O” the Party

Soul Man

Kiss

Take Me With U

Encore

Call My Name

Purple Rain