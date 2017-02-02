Texas lawmaker files resolution celebrating tenth anniversary of Prince’s Super Bowl show

Prince performs at the 2007 Super Bowl halftime show (JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)

Jarvis Johnson, a member of the Texas House of Representatives, has recently introduced a resolution commemorating the tenth anniversary of Prince’s Super Bowl halftime show. With this year’s Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, many are remembering Prince’s legendary 2007 performance at Super Bowl XLI in Miami Gardens, Fla.

This year’s Super Bowl is taking place in Houston, and Rep. Johnson wants to see the State of Texas recognize the anniversary of what’s widely regarded as the best halftime show ever. In his resolution, Johnson outlines the many things that made that performance so spectacular, from the tight choreography to the eclectic setlist to the defiant guitar solo on “Purple Rain” as Prince stood in, well…the rain.

Harris goes on to say that Prince was one of the most naturally talented and versatile artists of all time, and that all Super Bowl halftime shows will indefinitely be held to the standard that he set. He also notes that Princes’s love of music truly shined through when he took the opportunity to play covers of his favorite songs.

No vote on Johnson’s resolution has yet been scheduled. This year’s halftime entertainment will be provided by Lady Gaga.

Nicholas Trahan is a student at McNally Smith College of Music. He’s an intern at Rhymesayers Entertainment and an administrative assistant for Toki Wright’s Soul Tools Entertainment.