The Current live-blogs the 2017 Grammys

Nile Rodgers holds three of his Grammys in 2014 (JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Today, the 59th annual Grammys will honor achievements in recorded music across dozens of categories. Excitement is high, and we’ll be covering all the action online.

Watch this post for updates throughout the day, starting with the Premiere Ceremony at 2:30. In that three-hour ceremony hosted by Margaret Cho and live-streamed at Grammy.com, the vast majority of today’s awards will be presented. The big prizes, of course, will be handed out at the main ceremony broadcast live on CBS at 7 p.m.

Mac Wilson and several members of our staff will be following closely and tweeting along.



Margaret Cho opens Premiere Ceremony with a Weird Al reference

Taking the Premiere Ceremony stage to “Sexy Lady,” host Margaret Cho gestured to her wide curly hairdo and asked, “Do I look like Weird Al?” For once, she noted she’s not up against Yankovic in the Best Comedy Album category.

In one of what will doubtless be many political references today, she told attendees, “Your music will bring about change, which we sorely need.” She added, “This is the real Grammys. These are the real people who are making the music.”

Cho also had some nuts-and-bolts advice for the winners who would soon take the podium. “Don’t read your acceptance speech off your phone,” she said, “because it just looks stupid.”

"Do I look like Weird Al?" – Margaret Cho kicks off the pre-telecast #Grammys ceremony. pic.twitter.com/kMK5rZUnDg — David Friend (@dfriend) February 12, 2017



Dylan wins, Bowie beats Prince

The Grammy for Best Historical Album went to Bob Dylan’s The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series Vol. 12, a massive compilation tracking the Minnesota music legend’s peak creative years.

Although John Williams lost the Best Original Score Oscar to Ennio Morricone (The Hateful Eight), Williams’s Force Awakens score prevailed over Morricone in the Grammys competition for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. Cho accepted on behalf of the venerable composer, who’s now working on the score for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. In other film-related awards, Justin Timberlake’s Trolls hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling” won for Best Song Written for Visual Media, and the Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead took the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media prize.

David Bowie also took his first awards of the night, including his first-ever musical Grammy: one went to art director Jonathan Barnbrook for the packaging of Bowie’s album Blackstar, and Bowie won along with the other Blackstar engineers for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. In that category, Blackstar beat the final album of original music released by Prince in his lifetime, Hit n Run Phase Two.