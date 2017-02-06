The Revolution announce four spring tour dates

The Revolution perform at First Avenue on Sept. 1, 2016 (Nate Ryan/MPR)

The Revolution have announced four late-April tour dates in major U.S. cities. The shows — in Chicago (Metro, April 23), D.C. (Fillmore Silver Spring, April 27), New York City (B.B. King’s, April 28), and Philadelphia (Theatre of Living Arts, April 29) — will follow the band’s scheduled performance at the Paisley Park Celebration (April 20-23). The dates mark the first time the band have ever toured together without Prince.

Prince’s collaborators in the 1980s, made most famous through their appearance in Purple Rain, the Revolution reunited last fall for three shows at First Avenue. The Celebration will mark the first time all three of Prince’s major bands — the Revolution, the New Power Generation, and (members of) 3RDEYEGIRL — will share a bill.

Tickets for the April tour dates go on sale this Friday, Feb. 10. Tickets for Celebration 2017 are now on sale via Paisley Park.