Watch Hippo Campus perform ‘Way it Goes’ live at Icehouse in Minneapolis

Hippo Campus live at Icehouse (Leah Garaas / MPR)

Hippo Campus are poised to make a big splash on the national music scene with their debut full-length album, landmark, which comes out Friday, Feb. 24.

In anticipation of the record’s release, Hippo Campus performed a full album preview at Minneapolis club Icehouse on Feb. 7. Nearly 200 lucky guests filled the room to get a live first listen of the quartet’s 13 new songs, courtesy of The Current.

The Current was there to record the show, and on this weekend’s Local Show (Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.) you can hear the full performance. We’ll also post video of the full concert before the record’s release.

Until then, here’s your sneak peak at what new Hippo Campus music sounds like live. Hippo Campus hit the road, starting Feb. 15 for a two month-long tour, which stops at First Avenue for two sold out nights, March 11 and 12.