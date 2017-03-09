A guide to Minnesota artists at SXSW
SXSW is one of the largest festivals of its kind in the world, celebrating film, music and interactive media in a whirlwind of events spanning several days. Among the hundreds of artists who will be performing at this year’s music festival are a few Minnesota musicians who will be making the trek to Austin to play in a handful of showcase concerts. Here is a guide to local Minnesota musicians performing at official SXSW showcases this year and where to find them. Are you an artist playing a day show or unofficial gig? Share it in the comments!
The Current will also be heading down to SXSW this year and we’ve planned something special! With Noisetrade, we’re putting on a four-day party at the Blackheart Rainey Street Whiskey Bar where 45 different acts will be performing. The party will span from March 14-17 and will feature acts such as Hurray for the Riff Raff, Chicano Batman, and Temples, as well as Minnesota artists including jeremy messersmith and Communist Daughter. The event is open to the public, but be sure to RSVP.
As is tradition, The Current will be at the Radio Day Stage at the Austin Convention Center on March 17, where two local acts, Hippo Campus and Lizzo, are featured on the lineup. NPR Music will also be hosting a SXSW showcase at Stubb’s outdoor stage on March 15.
If you can’t make it down to Austin this year, you can follow the fun at home through photos, live reports, live performance streaming and more across our social media channels. And if you are going to be at the festival, be sure to stop by and say hi!
The 4onthefloor at Barracuda Backyard on March 17
Andrew Jansen, LOUD SUN at Maggie Mae’s on March 16
BdotCroc & DJ Keezy at Tap Room at the Market on March 18
The Blind Shake at Hotel Vegas on March 17
Communist Daughter at Lamberts on March 15 and at Central Presbyterian Church on March 16
DEM YUUT at Barracuda on March 17
Gaelynn Lea at St. David’s Bethell Hall on March 17
Har Mar Superstar at Cheer Up Charlie’s on March 18
Hippo Campus at Mazda Studio at Empire Garage on March 15, at Blackheart on March 16 and at Radio Day Stage Austin Convention Center on March 17
Holidae at Cheer Up Charlie’s Inside on March 18
jeremy messersmith at Central Presbyterian Church on March 16
Lizzo at Stubb’s on March 16 and at Radio Day Stage Austin Convention Center on March 17
Mod Sun at Monster Energy Outbreak House on March 15
Now, Now at Barracuda on March 17
Poliça at Mohawk Outdoor on March 15
RajiTheOne at TBA on March 19
Caroline Smith at TBA on March 19
Tancred at Cheer Up Charlie’s on March 16 and Barracuda on March 17
Lillian Speakman is a senior at Hamline University and a DJ for HU Radio.
-
Kristin Gregory