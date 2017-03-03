André Cymone and Wyclef Jean to lead free Prince tribute at SXSW

André Cymone performing with the Revolution at First Avenue (Photo by Nate Ryan/MPR)

SXSW has announced two free outdoor shows, one of which will be a Prince tribute featuring Wyclef Jean and two of Prince’s closest musical collaborators: André Cymone and Dez Dickerson.

On Friday, March 17, the three will be joined by guitarist Micki Free (formerly of “Second Time Around” hitmakers Shalamar) and “more special guests TBA” for a Tribute to Prince at the SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake.

The other outdoor show — an All Latino Resist Concert — is among the several SXSW events that will be open to fans who sign up for a free SXSW Guest Pass.

Wyclef Jean may not be the first name you associate with Prince, but he was a dedicated fan. In a musical tribute posted to Facebook shortly after Prince’s death, Wyclef called Prince “one of the greatest, special artists that I’ve known in my lifetime, got a chance to jam with once…call him a music king, for real.”

André Cymone was a childhood friend of Prince, who lived in Cymone’s family’s North Minneapolis house for years during the boys’ adolescence. The two played together in Prince’s first band, Grand Central, and remained closely associated throughout Prince’s life.

Dickerson, also a Minneapolis native, was an original member of the Revolution — that’s his guitar solo you hear on “Little Red Corvette.” He was replaced by Wendy Melvoin, but returned to join the other band members for last September’s Revolution reunions at First Avenue; Cymone also participated in those shows.

The Current will be at SXSW — come visit us at the Blackheart for a four-day party co-organized with Noisetrade, featuring dozens of exciting artists. Also, tune in to The Current and watch our Facebook page as Jade talks with artists and shares her impressions of one of the world’s biggest annual music discovery events.