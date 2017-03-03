Beyond Metallica and Megadeth: 20 more odd choices for Grammys Premiere Ceremony walk-up music

Megadeth enjoy a little Metallica music as they accept their Grammy (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

After the Grammys last month, metalheads around the world were shaking their heads in bemusement at the fact that to celebrate Megadeth’s first-ever Grammy, the house band played “Master of Puppets,” a song by their rivals Metallica. That was just one of several strange musical choices, though, at the Premiere Ceremony — the live-streamed ceremony preceding the prime-time Grammys, at which host Margaret Cho presided over the presentation of the vast majority of this year’s awards.

For example, when a documentary about the Beatles won for Best Music Film, the band played a song by…that’s right, the Rolling Stones. (Maybe the music director is a member of the Bey Hive, rooting for Lemonade to win that category.) The Premiere Ceremony is still available to stream, if you want to experience the awesomeness and awkwardness for yourself. Here are 20 more unexpected song choices made by the house band as artists from a wide variety of genres jogged up to accept their awards.

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: John Williams, The Force Awakens

“Live and Let Die,” Paul McCartney

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: Jacob Collier, “You and I”

“…Baby One More Time,” Britney Spears

Best Recording Package: Jonathan Barnbrook, Blackstar

“It’s Your Thing,” Isley Brothers

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Gerard Lo Monaco, Edith Piaf 1915-2015

“Soul Man,” Sam & Dave

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: David Bowie and others, Blackstar

“Escape,” Gwen Stefani

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical: André Allen Anjos, “Tearing Me Up”

“Highway to Hell,” AC/DC

Best New Age Album: White Sun, White Sun II

“Funk #49,” James Gang

Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

“With a Little Help From My Friends,” the Beatles (Joe Cocker version)

Best Children’s Album: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One

“Sweet Child O’ Mine,” Guns N’ Roses

Best Spoken Word Album: Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company

“Soul Man,” Sam & Dave

Best Music Film: The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years

“Harlem Shuffle,” the Rolling Stones

Best Opera Recording: Corigliano, The Ghosts of Versailles

“Something to Talk About,” Bonnie Raitt

Best Choral Performance: Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1

“Come Together,” the Beatles

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Michael Daugherty, Tales of Hemingway

“Message in a Bottle,” the Police

Best Dance Recording: The Chainsmokers featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

“Cheap Thrills,” Sia

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton, “Jolene”

“Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” Big & Rich

Best Latin Pop Album: Jesse and Joy, Un Besito Mas

“Uptight,” Stevie Wonder

Best Rap/Sung Performance: Drake, “Hotline Bling”

“Happy,” Pharrell

Best Rock Album: Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I’m Pretty

“Back in Black,” AC/DC

Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele, “Hello”

“Who Are You,” the Who

Ibad Jafri and Daniel Nass contributed to this article.