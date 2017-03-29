Bob Dylan to accept Nobel Prize in private ceremony

Bob Dylan performs in Hollywood in 2012 (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1)

The Swedish Academy has announced that Bob Dylan will formally accept his Nobel Prize in Literature this weekend in a “small and intimate” ceremony in Stockholm. “No media will be present; only Bob Dylan and members of the Academy will attend, all according to Dylan’s wishes,” writes the Academy’s Sara Danius in a blog post cutely titled “Good news about Dylan.”

Each Nobel Prize recipient is required to deliver a lecture, and it was hoped that after Dylan’s failure to attend the December prize ceremony, he would deliver his talk when he was in Sweden for a pair of concerts this weekend. There will be no public talk, though, Danius writes — citing Canadian writer Alice Munro as a precedent. “The Academy has reason to believe that a taped version will be sent at a later point. (Taped Nobel lectures are presented now and then, the latest of which was that of Nobel Laureate Alice Munro in 2013.)”

Triplicate, Dylan’s 38th studio album, will be released on Friday. He recently talked about the album in an interview during which he devoted an unusual amount of attention to his Minnesota roots.