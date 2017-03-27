Dessa to perform National Anthem at Twins opener – with Minnesota Orchestra members

Dessa performs at the O'Shaughnessy on September 9, 2016. (Emmet Kowler for MPR)

When the Minnesota Twins return to Target Field next Monday, April 3, Dessa will be on hand to sing the National Anthem. Accompanying the Doomtree star will be a brass quintet from the Minnesota Orchestra.

It won’t be Dessa’s only collaboration with the orchestra next month: at Orchestra Hall on April 14 and 15, she’ll join the orchestra for two full concerts. Additionally, she’ll appear at the fundraising Symphony Ball on June 24.

The Twins are in sore need of some musical mojo: last year they racked up the worst record in the history of the franchise. In addition to Dessa and the brass, the opening day game against the Kansas City Royals will also feature a ceremonial first pitch from former Twins coach Rick Stelmaszek, with free Twins shirts for the first 30,000 fans.

