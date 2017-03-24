Friday Five: Mac Irv, Drelli, and more new Minnesota music videos

Mac Irv, “Misfit”

“I just want to make it out and make a difference,” Mac Irv sings on the hook to his newest track. “Misfit” contrasts two versions of the same day, and it’ll hit viewers hard.

Drelli, “Chiquita”

What a joy. So Cold signee Drelli stars in a Nintendo 64 tennis game, and Gabe Hostetler directs. The “Chiquita” beat was made from The Cosby Show‘s season three theme, and the video’s credits roll over the theme from Cosby season two.

Sonic Intention, “Mirror Man”

Sonic Intention‘s “Mirror Man” wreaks havocs on band practice, looking a little more cool but a lot less kind than his doppelganger.

Connor Marques, “Who Is You?”

Connor Marques, a member of local crew V.I.C.E.BOYS, asks “Who Is You?” in his new video, which fellow V.I.C.E.BOY Nate P. made.

P.O.S, The Lowertown Line

Last November 10, rapper P.O.S filmed an episode of The Lowertown Line at TPT’s St. Paul studios. It predates his new album Chill, dummy, so if his older material is your jam, you won’t want to miss this. Watch his interview snippets and live performances of “F*** Your Stuff,” “Terrorish,” “All Of It,” “Get Down,” and “Purexed.”