Friday Five: Gaelynn Lea, P.O.S, and more new Minnesota music videos

Gaelynn Lea, “Watch the World Unfold”

Since winning last year’s NPR Tiny Desk Contest, violinist/songwriter Gaelynn Lea has toured non-stop. But her newest video, a stop-motion piece by New Jersey’s Melanie Schantz, breathes tranquility. Lea and guitarist Al Church, along with a couple dozen other Minnesota artists, are headed to South by Southwest this week.

P.O.S, “Faded”

Doomtree rapper P.O.S surrounded himself with guests on his new album, Chill, dummy, but in this James Gunderson-directed video, he stands alone. That said, Justin Vernon and Lady Midnight’s vocals come through loud and clear. See P.O.S with ZULUZULUU and Invisible Boy on March 17 at First Avenue.

Witch Watch, “Happy Hollows”

Derek Van Gieson (Murder Shoes) has a new band, Witch Watch; they’re about to release their debut full-length.

Enemy Planes, “Weightless”

Enemy Planes‘s Casey Call and Kristine Stresman experiment with paper, water, and stop motion in their band’s new lyric video.

Chris Bartels, Myths and Mold EP trailer

Chris Bartels of Bora York has a solo EP on the way. Get a sneak peek of Myths and Mold and get excited for his April 28 release show at the Turf (featuring Grand Courriers and A Piano in Every Home) above.