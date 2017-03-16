Music News: ANOHNI wants to know you

LONDON - MARCH 24: ANOHNI performs live on stage during the opening night of a series of concerts and events in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust organised by charity Patron Roger Daltrey at The Royal Albert Hall on March 24, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Email ANOHNI, receive a new song

On Friday, ANOHNI (perhaps best known for her eerie “Drone Bomb Me”) will release a seven-song EP called Paradise. But you won’t find the seventh song on physical copies or streaming services; in order to hear it, email anohni@rebismusic.com and share, in a sentence or two, “what you care most about, or your hopes for the future.” Don’t mention ANOHNI’s music, she writes — this is about you. She’ll send back “I Never Stopped Loving You” this weekend. (Pitchfork)

ANOHNI Will Email You the final track from 'PARADISE' in Exchange for a "Gesture of Anonymous Vulnerability" https://t.co/qfrA7Te7ot — anohni (@rebismusic) March 15, 2017

Comerica overreaching, according to Prince heirs

Remember how Bremer Bank parted ways with the Prince estate? New special administrators Comerica Bank are far from home free. Three of Prince‘s expected heirs — Sharron, Norrine, and John Nelson — have objected to an order Comerica is seeking, which Billboard notes would “give it wide discretion in managing the estate.” (Billboard)

Chance the Author

Using his given name (Chancellor Bennett), Chance the Rapper recently wrote a foreword for Kevin Coval‘s upcoming book of poems. Coval works as artistic director for Young Chicago Authors, a youth writing organization that Chance came up in years ago. A People’s History of Chicago will contain 77 of Coval’s poems, in accordance with the city’s 77 neighborhoods, and it comes out via Haymarket on April 11. (Chicago Tribune)

🌸thank you so much @kevincoval for including my illustrations in your new book! 🤗🌸 pic.twitter.com/3ZuFs34nDl — RUNSY (@runsyyy) March 13, 2017

Rihanna lands role in Annette

Rihanna steps further into the movie world by landing a role in Annette, director Leos Carax‘s English-language debut. No word on who she’ll play in this “music-filled drama,” as Variety describes it, but she’ll co-star opposite Adam Driver (one Kylo Ren). She’ll also play a character named Nine Ball in Ocean’s Eight (2018). (Variety)

Broadway benefit raises $522,870 for LGBT+ orgs

On Monday, for the twelfth year in a row, actors performed genderbent Broadway standards to benefit the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The “Broadway Backwards” event featured Cynthia Erivo, Josh Groban, Santino Fontana, and many more at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York. (Billboard)

Michelle Obama is Stevie Nicks’s hero

Speaking with Rolling Stone recently, Stevie Nicks discussed her “never stop” work ethic and her choice to never get married. She also named her current hero, Michelle Obama, who she says is “wisdom personified.” (Rolling Stone)

Azealia Banks takes plea bargain

Azealia Banks, the Harlem rapper known for singles “212” and “The Big Big Beat,” pled guilty to third-degree assault but will stay out of jail after allegedly biting a security guard in 2015. (Rolling Stone)