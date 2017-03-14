Music News: Feist will release new album ‘Pleasure’ on April 28

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musician Leslie Feist performs onstage during day 2 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Sponsor

Sponsor

New Feist

Indie singer-songwriter Feist has stayed relatively quiet since releasing her fourth album, Metals, in 2011. But before she plays Eaux Claires and a host of other shows this year, she’ll release Pleasure, an 11-song LP she co-produced. Find the tracklist and a bit more info at Rolling Stone.

So here's what I can tell you….

I made this record last winter with 2 of my closest friends, Mocky and Renaud LeTang. — Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017

I was raw and so were the takes. — Feist (@FeistMusic) March 14, 2017

Baby talk

Recently, Chance the Rapper and Complex‘s Noah Callahan-Bever got real about fatherhood, life, and death in an engrossing interview. While they talked, Chance dreamed out loud about his next project: “I think I might actually sell this album,” he says. “Whatever my next thing is, it’ll be a bit bigger.” (Complex)

New Arroyo Seco festival to feature Alabama Shakes, the Shins, and Mumford & Sons

A lot of the inaugural Arroyo Seco line-up went live on Tuesday, and Tom Petty, Andrew Bird, Weezer, and Charles Bradley are also among the featured performers. Arroyo Seco means “dry creek” in Spanish, so it’s little surprise that desert festival Coachella (and promoters Goldenvoice) are behind the new event. It’ll take place June 24-25 in Pasadena, Calif. (Rolling Stone)

Dearly departed

Both Don Warden, Dolly Parton’s former manager, and record producer Tommy LiPuma passed away this week. Warden was 87, and LiPuma was 80. (Rolling Stone/NPR)

Stipe debuts first solo composition

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe will debut a multimedia installation, featuring a score he composed by himself and video he shot in New York, at Moogfest this year. The festival, which is named after Robert Moog of analog synthesizer fame, runs from May 18-21 in Durham, North Carolina. (Pitchfork)

Michelle Branch to release Hopeless Romantic, produced by Patrick Carney

While Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney bonded over cheap beer at a Hollywood party in 2015, the Black Keys drummer offered to produce Branch’s latest record. Writing about Hopeless Romantic, Rolling Stone notes, “The album (due out April 7th) is a far cry from the Alanis Morissette-like anthems on Hotel Paper or Black Keys’ garage rock, often suggesting the Bangles’ Sixties romanticism or the synth-y dream pop of Beach House.” (Rolling Stone)

The Who add six Las Vegas dates

If you’ll be near Caesars Palace from July 29-August 11, consider stopping by to see one of the Who‘s six shows. They’ll hold down the Colosseum at the Palace on July 29, August 1, 4, 7, 9, and 11. (Rolling Stone)

SXSW stories

The Current’s Jay Gabler, Leah Garaas, and Jade are reporting from SXSW all week, so keep on eye out for website posts and Facebook live videos. On day one of the festival, Jade talked with Sylvan Esso, Spoon’s Britt Daniel, Temples, and a few more. (The Current)