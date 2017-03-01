Music News: Lorde’s new single, ‘Green Light,’ due today

Image from Lorde's newest "Green Light" teaser

Lorde gets the…green light

You know the cryptic Lorde promos that have surfaced the last few days? A third one dropped on Wednesday on imwaitingforit.com, and Lorde tweeted that they’ve been leading up to a single called “Green Light.” “It’ll make you DANCE,” she wrote, which is fitting considering the last teaser seems to be set in a club.

The song and a music video by Californian director Grant Singer will drop at 1 p.m. CST, probably joining “White Teeth Teens” and “Yellow Flicker Beat” in the category of excellent Lorde songs that start with a color.

i am so proud of this song. it's very different, and kinda unexpected. it's complex and funny and sad and joyous and it'll make you DANCE — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

it's the first chapter of a story i'm gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. this is where we begin — Lorde (@lorde) March 1, 2017

Yung moneymakers

Rappers Bryson Tiller, Desiigner, and Lil Yachty made Forbes‘s list of Hip-Hop Cash Princes this year. Local angle: rapper Lexii Alijai once remixed Tiller’s “Exchange” to fans’ delight; Lil Yachty’s biggest hit is called “Minnesota. (Billboard)

The Temptations top R&B/hip-hop tally

It tends to get sticky when anyone starting naming the “greatest” artists of all time, but Billboard and their charts are after objective rulings. For the first time, they drew from decades of R&B/hip-hop chart data to arrive at the Temptations as the all-time greatest in their field (the Motown quintet notched 43 total top 10s, including 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and 14 Top R&B/Hip-Hop Songs). Next on the all-time artists list: Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, and Michael Jackson. (Billboard)

D’ohchella

If you registered for Coachella this year, a third party has stolen your data, backing company AEG confirmed to Pitchfork on Wednesday. This includes “usernames, first and last names, shipping addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth individuals provided to Coachella,” according to an email AEG sent those affected. It does not include passwords, so you can keep using queenBey17. (Pitchfork)

Jay Z will co-produce In the Heights movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a hot commodity in the arts world, especially coming off the success of his hip-hop musical Hamilton. In fact, Jay Z just signed on to co-produce a film adaptation of Miranda’s In The Heights, a musical that follows a vibrant Latinx community struggling against gentrification. Casting for the movie has not yet begun, although Corbin Bleu, Cynthia Erivo, and Chris Jackson (who originated the roles of Benny in In the Heights and George Washington in Hamilton) performed “selected songs” in front of Jay Z and Beyoncé at an Oscars party. (The Hollywood Reporter)

More like Fill Collins

Joseph Prein took the “In The Air Tonight” drum fill and multiplied it exponentially. Take a listen below. (AV Club)