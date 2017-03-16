Sonny Knight cancels tour in wake of cancer diagnosis

Sonny Knight, the formidable soul singer who has enjoyed a late-career revival thanks to support from local record label and collective Secret Stash and his fiery horn-fueled band the Lakers, revealed this evening that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Sonny will be taking a break from performing to undergo and recover from chemotherapy, and all shows booked through June will be canceled.

In January we canceled a performance scheduled to take place at The Chalberg Theatre in the northern Minnesota city of Brainerd. The cancellation was to clear Sonny’s schedule for the biopsy of a nodule on his left lung. His doctors have determined that the nodule is cancer, which is also located in part of his rib cage and shoulder. It is believed that the cancer started in his shoulder, where he received pain mitigation treatment many times over the last two years. Today we canceled all performance engagements through the month of May so he may undergo and recover from chemotherapy. We will resume touring in June.

“The last four years of being a part of the lakers have been the best years of my life,” Sonny says. “It’s incredible all the people that have come out and given us so much love and support. I’m canceling my shows because I want to give them the best that I’ve got, and right now the chemo won’t let me do that. After my treatment, I’ll be back to give that love back to the people. Just know I’m not done. We gotta keep on moving. That’s all I want to do is keep on moving.”

For more on Sonny’s incredible new music and revitalized career, here’s a session I recorded with Sonny Knight and the Lakers for The Local Show in October to coincide with the release of their latest album Sooner or Later.