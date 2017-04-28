Friday Five: Pye Luis & Devata Daun, Jessica Manning, and more new Minnesota music videos

Devata Daun in her new single with Pye Luis: "Weakening"

Pye Luis & Devata Daun, “Weakening”

The Pytch Records family comes together on Pye Luis and Devata Daun‘s new single, “Weakening,” off their forthcoming EP Plastik Boxes. Ryan Olcott (a.k.a. c.Kostra) mixed and mastered the project; Garrison Grouse and Pye Luis (a.k.a. Efren Maldonado) produced it. Adam Dunn directed the video with VFX by Evil Ice Cream Pictures.

Jessica Manning, “What If I Run”

Jessica Manning follows up her fantastic single “Homestead” with another minimal, lavender-hued video from album What If I Run. Both Andrew Hatling (director/editor) and Cherith Simmons (cinematographer) “knew exactly what I was going for,” Manning told Myspace.

Witch Watch, “My Insect Funeral”

Witch Watch — Anna Neighbors (vocals), Derek Van Gieson (guitar), Rory Donovan (bass), and Austin Cecil (drums) — are a talented bunch of musicians. Having played in bands such as Murder Shoes, Monica LaPlante, and Flowerstalks, its members go dark on blurry rock song “My Insect Funeral.”

Jeanne Taylor, “Fight For Me”

U of M student Jeanne Taylor is out to create a pop scene in the Twin Cities, she told the Star Tribune last November. With slick hooks like this one — plus relatives like St. Paul Peterson (the Time, Peter Frampton) and Jeanne Arland Peterson (lauded jazz pianist) — she might just have a shot.

LOTT, Biomes

Minneapolis musician LOTT has performed at Icehouse, the Southern Theater, Eaux Claires (as part of Fog), and now, the University of Minnesota’s College of Biological Sciences Conservatory. The college commissioned her to improvise music for the conservatory’s biomes, one movement apiece for “Arid,” “Maritime Cloud Forest,” “Semi-Arid,” and “Tropical.” Here, she treats plants and viewers to a performance.