Governor Dayton declares today Prince Day in Minnesota

Governor Mark Dayton has declared today “Prince Day” in the state of Minnesota to honor the legendary musician on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The proclamation, announced Wednesday, coincides with celebrations taking place at Paisley Park and First Avenue this weekend in memory of Prince.

This is the third state-wide Prince Day since the artist’s passing, following June 7 (which would have been his 58th birthday) and Oct. 13 (the day of the Xcel Energy Center tribute).

