Minneapolis landmarks to turn purple for Prince

The I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis, lit purple for Prince on April 22, 2016 (Emmet Kowler for MPR)

The tallest building in Minnesota will turn purple this week in honor of Prince, on the one-year anniversary of the music icon’s tragic death.

The IDS Center is just one of the Minneapolis landmarks slated to go purple for Prince this Thursday and/or Friday: U.S. Bank Stadium, Target Field, the I-35W Bridge, and the Hennepin County Lowry Avenue Bridge will also be illuminated in purple. That’s according to Paisley Park, which is also encouraging other cities to join in.

The purple landmarks will be among many tributes to Prince — both locally and nationally — this week. Click here to read a roundup of local Prince-related events, and here to learn about how we plan to pay tribute to Prince at The Current.