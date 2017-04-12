Minnesota’s own Jesse Larson advances to ‘The Voice’ finals

Jesse Larson performs on 'The Voice'

Sponsor

Sponsor

It’s season 12 on The Voice, and Minneapolis singer-guitarist Jesse Larson has survived all the challenges leading up to the final “Live Show” round. In this round, Larson could be named “The Voice” and get a recording contract.

“Going to the live rounds, I think I’m most excited about the challenge of being more of an artist,” said Larson in an interview on the show. “In the live rounds, it really becomes about artistry and pushing yourself to be an artist…I just feel very grateful and fortunate to be in this situation.”

Larson was picked by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine to be on Levine’s team this season. If Larson wins, he’ll be the fourth winner to come from Team Levine. In the most recent round, Larson wowed the crowd with his take on Joe Cocker’s arrangement of “The Letter.” The final round is scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday, April 17 and 18.

Before The Voice, Larson was hired by Prince as a backup guitarist and had a scheduled tour with Judith Hill, whose album Back in Time was produced by Prince — but because of Prince’s sudden death the tour was canceled.

Erianna Jiles is a student at Saint Paul College.