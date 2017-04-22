Photos: Prince fans gather outside First Avenue for Memorial Street Party

A year and a day after Minnesotans flocked to First Avenue to mourn the news of Prince’s death, 7th Street in Minneapolis is filled with fans once again. The Current and First Avenue have teamed up to stage a Memorial Block Party to honor Minnesota’s brightest star, and the party is going strong as locals like Proper-T (“The Beautiful Ones,” “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?”), deM atlaS (“Let’s Go Crazy,” “Little Red Corvette”) perform the hits (and B-sides).
The MB Band (NPG drummer Michael Bland, Mint Condition bassist Ricky Kinchen, and guitarists Jeremy Ylvisaker and Homer O’Dell of Mint Condition) worked as a house band all night, accompanying vocalists as they tag-teamed mini-sets. Between performances, DJ Sophia Eris, DJ Shannon Blowtorch, and the Larkin Dancers kept the audience moving.
Update: After the outdoor show ended at 10 p.m., the party moved inside for a ticketed First Avenue dance party that will last until 4 a.m.
Setlist
Prairie Fire Lady Choir — Megamix Claire de Lune — Nothing Compares 2 U PaviElle — Pop Life, Take Me With U Curtiss A — When You Were Mine Dave Pirner (Soul Asylum) — I Wish U Heaven, The Cross Proper-T — The Beautiful Ones, How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore? Ed Bok Lee — “Will of a Prince” Taiyon J. Coleman — poem OneGunn & Tony Christian (of Maserati) — D.M.S.R., Kiss, She’s Always In My Hair deM atlaS — Let’s Go Crazy, Little Red Corvette Mark Mallman — Raspberry Beret, Delirious Kerry Alexander (Bad Bad Hats) — I Feel For You Adam Levy (The Honeydogs) — Soft And Wet, ?, Darling Nikki Jack Brass Band — 7 Julius Collins — Let’s Work, Sometimes It Snows In April, Uptown Jack Brass Band — ? Maria Isa — Sign O The Times, 1999 Julius Collins — Purple Rain
DJ Sophia Eris at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)Claire de Lune and members of the Prairie Fire Lady Choir perform at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)The First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)Glam Doll donuts at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)Proper-T performs at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)The First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)Curtiss A at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)Michael Bland drums at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)PaviElle performs at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)The First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)The First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)Michael Bland drums at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)The First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)The First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner performs at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner performs at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)deM atlaS performs at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)deM atlaS performs at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)deM atlaS performs at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)deM atlaS performs at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)The First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)Guitarists Jeremy Ylvisaker (left) & Homer O’Dell (Mint Condition; right) perform at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)Mark Mallman performs at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)OneGunn and Tony Christian of Maserati perform at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)OneGunn of Maserati performs at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)DJ Shannon Blowtorch performs at the First Avenue Memorial Dance Party on April 22, 2017 (Nate Ryan | MPR)