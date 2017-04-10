The Current and First Avenue to celebrate Prince with Memorial Street Party and more

A crowd fills 7th Street to pay tribute to Prince on April 21, 2016 (Nate Ryan/MPR)

On April 21, 2016, we suddenly learned we’d lost a music legend who proudly called Minnesota home. At The Current, as we mourned along with fans around the world, we played a steady stream of Prince on the air and collaborated with First Avenue to host a street party paying tribute that night. As the one-year anniversary of that day approaches, we’ve made plans to continue our celebration of Prince’s life and legacy.

On Friday, April 21, we’ll be featuring an all-Prince playlist on air — with certain hours dedicated to specific themes such as Prince’s biggest chart hits, his B-sides, his best guitar solos, his greatest guitar solos, and more. The following day, April 22, will begin with a special Prince-themed Teenage Kicks (8-10 a.m.), and then we’ll be counting down the Top 89 Prince songs — as voted by you. You’ll also hear Jim McGuinn, Andrea Swensson, and me calling in with live reports from Paisley Park’s Celebration 2017. A wealth of online features will complement and extend our on-air programming.

On Saturday, April 22, we’ll once again take to 7th Street in downtown Minneapolis — in another joint effort with First Avenue — to host a Memorial Street Party featuring live performances by musical artists who were touched by Prince’s gifts. The street party (5-10 p.m.) will be free with RSVP. You’ll be able to RSVP via First Avenue’s website starting this Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

That weekend First Avenue is also hosting a series of dance parties, where you’ll be able to get down to Prince’s music in the very room that he made world-famous in Purple Rain.

A Friday night dance party will feature DJ Espada, Lenka Paris, DJ Jake Rudh, and DJ Smitty. Saturday night, a second dance party will feature DJ Keezy, DJ Verb X, Shannon Blowtorch, and Cloud. Doors open at 9 p.m. both nights. Tickets for each of those parties are $10 in advance or $15 at the door, and go on sale on April 12 — at 11 a.m. for the Friday, April 21 dance party, and at noon for the Saturday, April 22 dance party.

Finally, on Sunday, April 23, First Avenue will host “I Would Dance 4 U”: a Prince dance party for kids and their grown-ups. That party, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be free for kids, five bucks for adults. For ticketing details, see First Avenue’s website.

See our roundup post for more information on events related to Prince this month in the Twin Cities. For a deeper dive, here’s a complete archive of our Prince coverage.