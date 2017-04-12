Watch Slug, P.O.S, and Prof introduce the Timberwolves’ new logo (with a Prince cameo)

Prince and Prof, as seen in the video introducing the Timberwolves' new logo

Sponsor

Sponsor

Last night at halftime during their final home game, the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their new logo. A video showcasing the rebranding features Minneapolis hip-hop artists Slug (of Atmosphere), P.O.S (of Doomtree), and Prof.

“We knew it would have to have this idea of sophisticated simplicity,” said Rodney Richardson, the new logo’s designer, in another video posted by the team. “Every element in the identity needs to have a purpose, needs to have a reason, needs to be a part of telling the story of what it means to be the Timberwolves.”

The new logo resembles one of the Wolves’ first logos, from the team’s founding back in 1989. Again in a round shape with a basketball backdrop, the new wolf is howling to what appears to be the North Star.

In the video, the rappers don’t rhyme — but they bring their signature intensity to a history of the team, emphasizing the future and sliding over the fact that the Timberwolves have never won a national championship. The video does include a shout-out to the storied history of the Minneapolis Lakers, who won several championships before relocating to Los Angeles in 1960. Prince — a noted fan who used to watch Timberwolves games both in person and on TV at Paisley Park — is also briefly shown in the video.

With the Timberwolves between seasons, Target Center is closing for extensive renovations that will include expanded lobbies and completely replaced seats. The Minnesota Lynx are moving to St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, and the Minneapolis arena is scheduled to reopen in time for the Wolves’ return with their new jerseys next fall.

Erianna Jiles is a student at Saint Paul College.