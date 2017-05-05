Bobby Vee’s sons to honor him at the Alzheimer’s Association Purple Gala

Bobby Vee circa 1960 (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

This past October, Minnesota/North Dakota music legend Bobby Vee lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

On May 6, Bobby’s sons Tommy and Jeff will honor their father at the Alzheimer’s Association Purple Gala at the Depot in Minneapolis. The brothers will perform with their band, the Killer Vees.

Known for hits like “Happy With Him” and “Walkin’ With My Angel,” Vee was a teen idol in the 1960’s. Vee and his family moved to St. Cloud, Minn. in the 1980’s. In 2012, Vee publicly announced his Alzheimer’s diagnosis and withdrew from the music business.

In addition to the band, the show will also include Bobby’s touring string section and vocals from cast members of Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story. The show will center around videos and stories from throughout Bobby’s career, as well as some of his hit songs.

