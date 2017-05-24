Curtiss A at the Ramberg Senior Center, and more free music at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair
The Grandstand gets the big names, but it’s the entertainment at smaller stages across the grounds that gives the Minnesota State Fair the right to call itself “Minnesota’s biggest music festival.” The fair has just released the lineup for this year’s free (with fair admission) stages, and it’s a doozy.
National artists on the lineup include JD McPherson at the Leini Lodge Bandshell. Local artists the Pines, Bad Bad Hats, Nooky Jones, Katy Vernon will all play outdoor stages. In what might just be the must-see gig of this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together, the legendary Curtiss A is even bringing his Hank Williams tribute band, the Cold Cold Hearts, to the Ramberg Senior Center.
Leinie Lodge Bandshell
Aug. 24 & 25: Joni Harms, Tonic Sol-fa, Dailey & Vincent
Aug. 26 & 27: Sammy Arriaga, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars, The Loving Mary Band
Aug. 28 & 29: The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band, Hot Club of Cowtown, The Malpass Brothers
Aug. 30 & 31: Alpensterne, Redhead Express, The Nightowls
Sept. 1 & 2: Kazual, Mary Sarah, JD McPherson
Sept. 3 & 4: Monroe Crossing, Tank and The Bangas, James Andrews and The Crescent City All-Stars, C. Willi Myles
Ramberg Center
Aug. 24 & 25: Curtiss A and the Cold Cold Hearts, the Mellow Fellows
Aug. 26 & 27: Scott Fraser – Guitar Virtuoso, The Brass Barn Polka Band
Aug. 28 & 29: Pop Wagner & Bob Bovee, The Slew Foot Family Band
Aug. 30 & 31: Jim Berner’s Music Legends, The Jim Shannon Trio
Sept. 1 & 2: The Joey Johnson Band, Saddle Sores
Sept. 3 & 4: Jack Knife and the Sharps, The Fairlanes
Family Fair and Baldwin Park
Aug. 24 – Sept. 4: Sean Emery, Break-Shop Bump’n
Aug. 24 & 25: The Dollipops
Aug. 26 & 27: The Splatter Sisters
Aug. 28 & 29: Tuey: Comic Stunt Juggler
Aug. 30 & 31: Kidsdance
Sept. 1 & 2: Fantastik Patrick
Sept. 3 & 4: Steve Trash
International Bazaar
Aug. 24 & 25: CAAM Chinese Dance Theater, Axis Mundi World Jazz Quintet
Aug. 26 & 27: Doctor Kielbasa, Socaholix
Aug. 28 & 29: Adam Sandhurst & the Jolly Jammers, Frogleg
Aug. 30 & 31: The Bavarian Musikmeisters, Native Pride Dancers
Sept. 1 & 2: Brass Lassie, Wain McFarlane The Dreadlock Cowboy
Sept. 3 & 4: Chinelos de Axochiapan, Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
Bazaar After Dark
Aug. 24 & 25: Chris Hawkey
Aug. 26 & 27: Charanga Tropical
Aug. 28 & 29: Takin’ It To The Limit: An Eagles Tribute
Aug. 30 & 31: The Good, the Bad and the Funky
Sept. 1 & 2: Corey Stevens
Sept. 3 & 4: Ambassadors of Culture
West End at Sunset
Aug. 24 & 25: The Big Wu
Aug. 26 & 27: The Pines
Aug. 28 & 29: Heiruspecs
Aug. 30 & 31: Romantica
Sept. 1 & 2: Bad Bad Hats
Sept. 3 & 4: Nooky Jones
Schell’s Stage
Aug. 24 – Sept. 4: MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
Aug. 24 & 25: Katy Vernon, The Barley Jacks, Divas Through the Decades
Aug. 26 & 27: Dan Israel, The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest, Kristoffer Olson
Aug. 28 & 29: The Riddle Brothers, Pat Donohue, Kenny Ahern
Aug. 30 & 31: 451st Army Band “Blue Devils,” The Jerry O’Hagan Orchestra, Tommy Ryman
Sept. 1 & 2: The Wild Goose Chase Cloggers, Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests, Duelly Noted
Sept. 3 & 4: The Sweet Colleens, Family Three, Roger Radley
In addition, the Timberworks Lumberjack Show and the All-Star Stunt Dogs Show will run all 12 days at the North Woods. Lineups for the Festival of Nations, Cosgrove Stage and Bandshell Tonight are still to be announced.