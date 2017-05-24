Curtiss A at the Ramberg Senior Center, and more free music at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair

Curtiss A outside First Avenue, April 2017 (Nate Ryan/MPR)

The Grandstand gets the big names, but it’s the entertainment at smaller stages across the grounds that gives the Minnesota State Fair the right to call itself “Minnesota’s biggest music festival.” The fair has just released the lineup for this year’s free (with fair admission) stages, and it’s a doozy.

National artists on the lineup include JD McPherson at the Leini Lodge Bandshell. Local artists the Pines, Bad Bad Hats, Nooky Jones, Katy Vernon will all play outdoor stages. In what might just be the must-see gig of this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together, the legendary Curtiss A is even bringing his Hank Williams tribute band, the Cold Cold Hearts, to the Ramberg Senior Center.

Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Aug. 24 & 25: Joni Harms, Tonic Sol-fa, Dailey & Vincent

Aug. 26 & 27: Sammy Arriaga, Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars, The Loving Mary Band

Aug. 28 & 29: The 34th Infantry Division “Red Bull” Band, Hot Club of Cowtown, The Malpass Brothers

Aug. 30 & 31: Alpensterne, Redhead Express, The Nightowls

Sept. 1 & 2: Kazual, Mary Sarah, JD McPherson

Sept. 3 & 4: Monroe Crossing, Tank and The Bangas, James Andrews and The Crescent City All-Stars, C. Willi Myles

Ramberg Center

Aug. 24 & 25: Curtiss A and the Cold Cold Hearts, the Mellow Fellows

Aug. 26 & 27: Scott Fraser – Guitar Virtuoso, The Brass Barn Polka Band

Aug. 28 & 29: Pop Wagner & Bob Bovee, The Slew Foot Family Band

Aug. 30 & 31: Jim Berner’s Music Legends, The Jim Shannon Trio

Sept. 1 & 2: The Joey Johnson Band, Saddle Sores

Sept. 3 & 4: Jack Knife and the Sharps, The Fairlanes

Family Fair and Baldwin Park

Aug. 24 – Sept. 4: Sean Emery, Break-Shop Bump’n

Aug. 24 & 25: The Dollipops

Aug. 26 & 27: The Splatter Sisters

Aug. 28 & 29: Tuey: Comic Stunt Juggler

Aug. 30 & 31: Kidsdance

Sept. 1 & 2: Fantastik Patrick

Sept. 3 & 4: Steve Trash

International Bazaar

Aug. 24 & 25: CAAM Chinese Dance Theater, Axis Mundi World Jazz Quintet

Aug. 26 & 27: Doctor Kielbasa, Socaholix

Aug. 28 & 29: Adam Sandhurst & the Jolly Jammers, Frogleg

Aug. 30 & 31: The Bavarian Musikmeisters, Native Pride Dancers

Sept. 1 & 2: Brass Lassie, Wain McFarlane The Dreadlock Cowboy

Sept. 3 & 4: Chinelos de Axochiapan, Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

Bazaar After Dark

Aug. 24 & 25: Chris Hawkey

Aug. 26 & 27: Charanga Tropical

Aug. 28 & 29: Takin’ It To The Limit: An Eagles Tribute

Aug. 30 & 31: The Good, the Bad and the Funky

Sept. 1 & 2: Corey Stevens

Sept. 3 & 4: Ambassadors of Culture

West End at Sunset

Aug. 24 & 25: The Big Wu

Aug. 26 & 27: The Pines

Aug. 28 & 29: Heiruspecs

Aug. 30 & 31: Romantica

Sept. 1 & 2: Bad Bad Hats

Sept. 3 & 4: Nooky Jones

Schell’s Stage

Aug. 24 – Sept. 4: MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

Aug. 24 & 25: Katy Vernon, The Barley Jacks, Divas Through the Decades

Aug. 26 & 27: Dan Israel, The Minnesota State Fiddle Contest, Kristoffer Olson

Aug. 28 & 29: The Riddle Brothers, Pat Donohue, Kenny Ahern

Aug. 30 & 31: 451st Army Band “Blue Devils,” The Jerry O’Hagan Orchestra, Tommy Ryman

Sept. 1 & 2: The Wild Goose Chase Cloggers, Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Contests, Duelly Noted

Sept. 3 & 4: The Sweet Colleens, Family Three, Roger Radley

In addition, the Timberworks Lumberjack Show and the All-Star Stunt Dogs Show will run all 12 days at the North Woods. Lineups for the Festival of Nations, Cosgrove Stage and Bandshell Tonight are still to be announced.